Fatal shooting reported in Prairieville, suspect taken into custody

Staff Report

A man suspected of fatally shooting an elderly woman in Prairieville has been taken into custody, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting on John Broussard Road, which is north of Hwy. 42 in Prairieville, around 1:35 p.m. on March 30.

Neither person involved has been identified, though it has been reported they were married.

Deputies reported the woman suffered a single gunshot wound and was transported by helicopter to a hospital, where she later died.

According to an APSO news release, more details may be provided at a later time as the investigation continues.