Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reports male found stabbed in Airline Highway shopping area

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported a male subject called to report he had been stabbed around 1 p.m.

According to a news release, the male placed the call from a shopping area along Airline Highway, near Petco and Lit Pizza, on March 30.

Deputies reported the man was not stabbed at the location. Upon arrival, they attempted to get information from the male, but he was uncooperative.

According to the release, there was no shooting incident at or near the Airline Highway shopping area, despite incorrect reports on social media platforms.