Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment proclaims April 3-9 National Library Week

Staff Report

Whether residents need internet access, educational tools, or opportunities for a creative outlet, Ascension Parish Library provides more than books to meet the changing needs of its more than 81,000 cardholders. As such, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment proclaimed April 3-9 as National Library Week, urging all residents to explore and experience the many services offered by APL.

National Library Week is observed around the country to promote library use, celebrate libraries’ contributions to their community, and honor employees.

Library staff will unveil a plaque in honor of former library director Angelle Deshautelles, commemorating her 32 years of dedication, commitment, and vision for APL. Deshautelles passed in December 2019. The ceremony will at 10 a.m. Tuesday, which is National Library Worker’s Day, at the library’s Gonzales location.

Under Deshautelles’ leadership, the library experienced exceptional growth by expanding services to underserved areas using the bookmobile, increasing adult literacy and ESL programs, adding the Galvez location in 1992 and the Dutchtown location in 2010. She also secured land for a new library in St. Amant.

“The success of Ascension Parish Library is in no small measure due to Angelle’s efforts,” said John Stelly, director of the library. “We are grateful to have experienced Angelle’s intelligence, passion, and determination in service to the community.”

The library administration has pledged to continue building on its foundation of success. Stelly says plans are underway to renovate the Donaldsonville location and build a new library in St. Amant; both will include makerspaces and audiovisual recording studios where citizens can create with 3D printers, laser cutters, design software, recording equipment, and more.

APL will also continue its partnership with the sheriff’s office by providing services at the Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville.

During National Library Week, APL will highlight the impact of its services and investment in advocating for lifelong learning with a "Why APL" social media campaign. The campaign will feature a recent decision to end fines for overdue items, removing barriers for residents who need access to materials.

Residents are encouraged to follow @myAPLibrary on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to stay in the know.

Residents can visit any APL location to check out the library’s Playaway audiobooks for adults and kids, launchpads (pre-loaded tablets for children), and books, access the library’s 24/7 digital collection of movies, music, and more. Cardholders can also check out an activity or learning kit from the Library of Things or attend one of the many programs for kids, teens, and adults.

Residents who need a library card can visit Get a Library Card - Ascension Parish Library (myapl.org) to take advantage of all that APL offers.