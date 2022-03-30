Ascension Parish detectives arrest suspect in vehicle burglary, theft

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported the arrest of a suspect accused of vehicle burglary and stolen checks.

According to a news release, deputies arrested 35-year-old Christopher Hendricks on March 25. He was charged with felony theft of $1,000 to $5,000 and vehicle burglary.

On March 2, deputies responded to a call regarding suspicious activity at a bank in Gonzales. Gonzales Police officers, who were on scene, advised deputies that a male subject had been taken into their custody after attempting to cash stolen checks. The subject in custody further advised deputies that the checks were given to him to cash by a separate subject.

Through further investigation, deputies were able to contact the owner of the checks. The owner advised deputies that her car had been burglarized, and her check book, along with other items, were stolen.

Deputies obtained surveillance video of the burglary and identified Hendricks as a suspect.

Detectives reported in the news release the suspect allegedly admitted to both the burglary and theft.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.