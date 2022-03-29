Prairieville man suspected of burglarizing multiple businesses in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Prairieville man March 25 in connection with multiple business burglaries in the Bluff Road area.

According to a news release from Sheriff Bobby Webre, 41-year-old Derrick McCarstle was charged with five counts simple burglary, theft of $5,000 but less than $25,000, two counts theft of $1,000 but less than $5,000, three counts criminal trespass, and simple criminal damage to property.

Detectives began investigating reports of burglaries at three separate business locations along Bluff Road on Feb. 1. Detectives reported about $16,000 worth of equipment and electronic products were stolen.

Further into the investigation, detectives developed McCarstle as a suspect in the three burglaries and obtained an arrest warrant.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office advised deputies March 25 that McCarstle had been located and booked into the EBR Parish Prison.

He was then transferred to the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville where his bond was set at $120,000.