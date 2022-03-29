Ascension Parish Public Schools to dismiss early Wednesday

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools campuses and offices will have a staggered early dismissal on Wednesday, due to expected high afternoon winds that could create dangerous driving conditions.

Middle and high schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Primary schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

District Offices will close at 1:30 p.m.

This decision was made in consultation with emergency officials and weather experts.

"Note, we will continue to monitor the weather forecast overnight and will message out as quickly as possible should any adjustments be needed to our planned early dismissals," a spokesperson stated in a news release.