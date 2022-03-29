23rd Judicial District Court reports guilty pleas for March 21 to 25

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of March 21 to 25.

Ascension Parish:

Travis Cargo, 11501 Marion Rd. Sanger, TX, age 29, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Shawn Andre, 14496 Airline Hwy Gonzales, LA, age 48, pled guilty to Obstruction of Justice, Battery of a Dating Partner, Filing False Public Records, and Telephone Harassment. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Haven Armant, 609 W Jeansonne St. Gonzales, LA, age 28, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Criminal Damage to Property. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Reginald Holland, 6943 Yorktown St. New Orleans, LA, age 28, pled guilty to Illegal Carrying of Weapons and Illegal Possession of Stolen Things. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Michael Jones, 5253 Banger Dr. Baton Rouge, LA, age 31, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway, Possession of a Legend Drug without Prescription or Order, and Aggravated Flight from an Officer. The defendant was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Gage Schouest, 41477 Smith Hart Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 20, pled guilty to Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery and was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Jacob Turner, 118 Belle Point Ln. Napoleonville, LA, age 33, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Number or Mark, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Theft Valued Over $25,000, Criminal Damage to Property, and Simple Burglary. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Kenley Allen, 3250 Hwy 1 S Donaldsonville, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Simpe Burglary and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Craig Stewart and Maeghen Kling. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

Assumption Parish:

Kelton Smith, 199 St. Marie Alley Morgan City, LA, age 25, pled guilty to Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Nathaniel Ealem, 17122 Abita Ave. Gonzales, LA, age 36, pled guilty to Flight from an Officer and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Duncan Wiggins, 117 Hwy 400 Napoleonville, LA, age 36, pled guilty to Simple Burglary, Simple Criminal Damage to Property over $1,000, and Simple Criminal Trespass. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 1 year of the said sentence is to be served, and the remaining 2 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Cory Gros, 6725 Hwy 1001 Belle Rose, LA, age 40, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Dale Moore, 301 East C St. Rayne, LA, age 43, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Phoebe Joseph, 155 Hwy 1003 Belle Rose, LA, age 49, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Russell Medine Jr., 203 Latino Dr. Donaldsonville, LA, age 35, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

St. James Parish:

Kadea Morris, 424 Birch St. Laplace, LA, age 34, pled guilty to First Degree Negligent Injuring and Vehicular Negligent Injuring. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.

Stephanie Rigdon, 2111 S Railroad St. Lutcher, LA, age 32, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.