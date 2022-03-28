Louisiana receiving $3.5 million for flood alert system

Staff Report

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency will grant Louisiana $3,495,473 to fund a regional gauge system to monitor flooding and rainfall.

The system would give officials in parishes along the coast real-time data on flood risks and allow residents time to evacuate if needed.

“Storm flooding continues to devastate communities across south Louisiana,” stated Cassidy in a news release. “This funding will allow crucial data to give residents time to evacuate themselves and their loved ones.”

“Louisianians suffered through serious floods in 2016 and again last year. This $3.5 million will help fund a system to alert Louisianians of dangerous floods ahead of time so they and their loved ones can get to safety,” stated Kennedy in a separate news release.

The FEMA grant will cover 100 percent of the project cost, according to Kennedy.