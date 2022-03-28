Gonzales centennial events scheduled for weekend of April 22-24

Special to The Weekly Citizen

The City of Gonzales will celebrate its Centennial with a Birthday Bash the weekend of April 22 through April 24.

There will be live music with performances by Kirk Andres Wilson, Na Na Sha, Kenny Fife, Rhett Glindmeyer, Kenny Cornett, and Center Stage Performing Arts Academy.

The city will name a Centennial Jambalaya Cook Champion at 6 p.m. April 24. There will be arts and crafts, a 5k and 1-mile Fun Run, fireworks and a community non-denominational prayer service.

Birthday festivities begin with the 75th Time Capsule's reveal April 22. This event will be livestreamed on the City's Facebook page.

Runners, jambalaya cooks and arts and crafts vendors who would like to be a part of one of these events can find a registration form and more information on our website www.GonzalesLA100.com.