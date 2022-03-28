Baton Rouge area diocese names superintendent of Catholic schools

Staff Report

Dr. Mary Patricia "Pattie" Davis has been appointed as the new superintendent of Catholic schools in the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

According to an announcement from Bishop Michael Duca, she will begin the position June 1.

Since 2019, Dr. Davis has been the president and CEO of the Mt. St. Mary Academy and Foundation in Little Rock, Arkansas.

“Dr. Davis brings with her a considerable wealth of experience from which our schools in the Diocese of Baton Rouge will benefit. Her leadership will help us create a new era of Catholic education in southeastern Louisiana,” stated Bishop Duca.

Dr. Davis was chosen by a nine-member search committee which included the vicar general and leaders from the Catholic Life Center, pastors, principals, and diocesan school board representatives, after an extensive interview process, with the final candidate approved by Bishop Duca.

After serving as an educator in elementary Catholic schools from 1995-2004, Dr. Davis served as a high school instructor and later as principal of an elementary school. From 2006-2009, she served as the associate superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Little Rock. She later served as superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of San Antonio in Texas and subsequently the Diocese of Las Cruces in New Mexico.

Dr. Davis earned a bachelor of science in elementary education from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and a master of arts in educational administration from the same university. She received her doctorate from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio and later a master of nonprofit administration from the University of Notre Dame.

Dr. Davis replaces Dr. Melanie Palmisano, who has served for 13 years as superintendent of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, which is comprised of 30 Catholic schools in nine of 12 civil parishes serving an enrollment of 14,000.