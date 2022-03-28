Another severe weather threat expected for Wednesday in south Louisiana

Staff Report

National Weather Service forecasters expect another severe weather event for the southeastern United States, including Louisiana, for the middle of the week.

According to NWS' New Orleans office, the severe weather threat for Wednesday remains high with damaging winds being the highest threat.

An enhanced threat level of 3 of 5 (numerous severe storms possible) includes mainly areas north of the Interstate 10 and 12 corridor, north of Baton Rouge and Hammond.

A slight risk of 2 of 5 (scattered severe storms possible) includes areas south of the interstate, down to Houma and the New Orleans area.

Louisiana, along with Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama, could see tornado warnings again this week.

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency following damage from tornadoes in St. Bernard, Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes on March 22.

Louisiana State Police advised motorists to exercise caution when traveling during inclement weather conditions.

Road closures and detours can be found using the Louisiana Traveler Information System through several different methods including the 511 phone system, www.511la.org, LA DOTD Twitter accounts, and the “Louisiana 511” smartphone application.

If you experience difficulties or witness hazardous situations while on the highway, you may notify the nearest State Police Troop by dialing *LSP (*577) from your cell phone.