Prairieville passenger, 22, dies in Ascension Parish crash on Interstate 10

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police reported a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish that claimed the life of a 22-year-old Prairieville resident.

According to a Troop A news release, Hannah Broussard died in the crash shortly after 1 a.m. on March 25 at the 182 exit for Sorrento and Donaldsonville.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as 21-year-old Azavia Wilson of Prairieville was traveling west on Interstate 10 in a 2008 Audi A4. Broussard was the front seat passenger in the vehicle. For reasons still under investigation, the Audi exited the roadway to the right and struck a tree bordering the roadway.

Police said Broussard was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Wilson was also unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Wilson for analysis.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.