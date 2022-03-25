Gospel music legend Bill Gaither to perform in Baton Rouge

Staff Report

Multi-Grammy Award winning recording artist Bill Gaither will present the Something Good Is About To Happen Tour to the Raising Canes River Center Performing Arts Theatre in Baton Rouge at 7 p.m. April 1.

Gaither’s reputation as a performer, songwriter and mentor for newly discovered artists is known world-wide. His series of Homecoming CDs and DVDs continues to top the sales charts.

“Now more than ever, people need encouragement,” Gaither said. “I enjoy leading an audience through an evening that leaves them inspired, encouraged, hopeful -- perhaps introducing them to songs or ideas they can hold onto when life gets tough. It is always my goal that a Gaither concert lasts much longer than one evening, but that it stays with folks long after they walk out the door of the concert venue. They need to be uplifted, and I think our evenings do that.”

Taking the stage the Gaither Vocal Band will be Ladye Love Smith and Gene McDonald, as well as Gaither’s musical entourage, comprised of Kevin Williams, Matthew Holt and Greg Ritchie.

The Gaither Vocal Band recently released That’s Gospel Brother.

“There is something on this recording for everyone,” Gaither said. “We have a couple new, never-before recorded songs, and we have added a new twist to other songs that were written years ago yet remain prevalent today.”

Tickets for the 2022 Something Good Is About To Happen Tour stop in Baton Rouge are on sale now. To obtain a complete tour schedule, purchase tickets or receive additional information visit www.gaither.com.