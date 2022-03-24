Alligator Bayou Road to reopen in summer, flood control structure on schedule

Staff Report

The flood control structure at Fish Bayou and Bayou Manchac is progressing rapidly and is on schedule to be completed this summer, Ascension Parish government announced.

Construction crews have been working extended hours, sometimes pouring concrete at 2 a.m., to get the work done with the least amount of disruption.

Alligator Bayou Road has been closed since the flood in 2021; the road was cut to allow floodwaters to get out of Bluff Swamp, and the road remained closed for the construction of a permanent flood gate.

If everything proceeds as planned, the structure will be completed, and the road reopened to traffic, by the end of July 2022, or the middle of August at the latest.

"I want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding," stated Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment. "This structure will make a big difference for the property owners in this part of the Parish."

Cointment thanked the Ponchartrain Levee District for their work and leadership. He also thanked the parish's legislative delegation and the East Ascension Drainage Board for their support.