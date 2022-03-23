Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Junior Deputy program registration opens April 1

Staff Report

Sheriff Bobby Webre has announced the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Junior Deputy Program pre-registration will open April 1.

The program will run June 13 through June 17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free program is for Ascension Parish students ages 10-13 years old.

The Junior Deputy program offers preteens in Ascension Parish a chance to interact with law enforcement professionals while learning the various skills required to be a sheriff’s deputy.

The goal of the program is to foster a relationship with preteens and law enforcement professionals in Ascension Parish while promoting how to be respectful, proactive, law-abiding citizens who possess honesty, good moral character, and the ability to perform kind acts for others.

Pre-Registration through Eventbrite.com will begin on April 1 and run through April 8, accommodating the first 80 applicants. The link to pre-register will be posted on the APSO Facebook page on April 1 at 8 a.m.

For questions regarding the Junior Deputy program please contact Sgt. Misty Turner with the Community Outreach Unit at 225-621-8827 or mturner@ascensionsheriff.com.

The link to register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/junior-deputy-program-registration-272140267867.