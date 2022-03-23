Ascension Parish proclaims March as Disabilities Awareness Month

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment took time during the March 17 Ascension Parish Council meeting to proclaim March as “Disabilities Awareness Month in Ascension Parish.”

According to the proclamation, the Arc of East Ascension, a non-profit organization, provides services and support to help people of all ages with developmental and intellectual disabilities and special needs to attain their full potential.

The Arc is affiliated with the national Arc, with more than 140,000 members in more than 850 state and local chapters across the Nation. They provide that every individual and family affected by intellectual and developmental disabilities with access to information, advocacy, and skills they need to participate as active members of their community, and to live an ordinary decent American life.

The overall mission of The Arc is to ensure that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families are valued, respected, and included in all communities; they direct their own lives and can choose services and support from many available sources; and they are empowered through non-profit advocacy.