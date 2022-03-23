Ascension Parish Council introduces ordinance to extend moratorium on new developments to May 31

In a special meeting held March 23, the Ascension Parish Council introduced an ordinance to extend the nine-month moratorium on new developments to May 31.

The introduction of the ordinance was the lone item on the agenda for the meeting in Gonzales. The approval will allow the council to vote on the ordinance at its next meeting, which is set for April 7 at the Donaldsonville courthouse.

Seven of the 11 council members were in attendance. They were Chair John Cagnolatti, Teri Casso, Alvin "Coach" Thomas, Joel Robert, Aaron Lawler, Dal Waguespack, and Michael Mason.

Cagnolatti requested to introduce the ordinance during the March 17 council meeting in Gonzales, but it failed due to one dissenting vote.

District 4's Corey Orgeron was the only member to vote against the move in a roll call. Joel Robert, who was in attendance but had not yet arrived, did not vote.

The current nine-month moratorium, which applies to new developments on the parish's east side, is set to expire April 17.

In June 2021, an hours-long meeting that ended close to midnight resulted in the council voting to approve the moratorium.