23rd Judicial District Court reports guilty pleas for March 14 to 18

The 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of March 14 to 18.

Ascension Parish:

Dumarkus Daggs, 117 Bayou Oaks Dr. Donaldsonville, LA, age 24, pled guilty to Bank Fraud and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Todd Smith, 48242 Woodhaven Dr. Tickfaw, LA, age 24, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Vernon Therence, 15365 Hwy 73 Prairieville, LA, age 28, pled guilty to 2nd Degree Battery and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Leila Braswell and Maeghen Kling. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Assumption Parish:

Christina Aucoin, 155 Felicia St. Bayou L’Ourse, LA, age 35, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Kliejah Monay Jackson, 128 Fern Lane Houma, LA, age 21, pled guilty to Theft of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Sheena Crow, 1833 Calf Run St. Schriever, LA, age 35, pled guilty to Obstruction of Justice and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Stephanie Ross, 207 Hesper Dr. Carencro, LA, age 45, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Obstruction of Justice. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Lucien Theriot, 163 Patureau Dr. Morgan City, LA, age 32, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Michael Ganel Jr., 169 Hwy 401 Napoleonville, LA, age 38, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Charles Barbier, 127 Cypress St. Pierre Part, LA, age 39, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation.

Travis Boutain, 5442 Douglas St. Napoleonville, LA, age 42, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.