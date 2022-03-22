WEATHER UPDATES: Tornado watch issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi until 7 p.m.

Staff Report

The National Weather Service forecasts a severe weather outbreak for the lower Mississippi River valley and the north-central Gulf Coast states. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi until 7 p.m.

Louisiana parishes included in the watch are: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana

According to an NWS post, all modes of severe weather are possible including a threat of strong and possibly long track tornadoes.

Wind, flooding, and large hail is also possible.

Forecasters said storms could begin in southeast Louisiana as early as noon and persist through midnight.