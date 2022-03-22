Will March gas price madness end in rebound? National average down to $4.25

Staff Report

Following a national record high of $4.33 on March 11, the average price for a gallon of gas has dropped to $4.25.

According to a news release from AAA, the lower global price of crude oil is the primary reason. It peaked shortly after Russia launched its invasion in Ukraine.

“Usually this time of year, with warmer weather and longer days, we’d see an uptick in gasoline demand as more people hit the road,” stated Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But we had a slight drop in demand last week, which may be due to higher pump prices."

AAA surveyed drivers and found 59 percent said they would change their driving habits or lifestyle if the price per gallon reached $4. If it hit $5, which it has in the West, some three-quarters said they would need to adjust their lifestyle to offset the price.

The national average of $4.25, which is seven cents less than a week ago, is 72 cents more than a month ago, and $1.37 more than a year ago.

According to AAA, the nation’s top 10 most expensive markets are: California ($5.85), Nevada ($5.11), Hawaii ($5.08), Washington ($4.72), Oregon ($4.70), Alaska ($4.69), Arizona ($4.61), Illinois ($4.50), New York ($4.36) and Washington, D.C. ($4.36).