Louisiana allocated nearly $1.3 billion in funding for hurricanes

Staff Report

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves released a statement regarding the $1,287,770,000 allocated to natural disasters in 2020 and 2021.

These Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds are from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. So far, only $600 million of $5 billion had been allocated for those impacted by Louisiana’s 2020 hurricanes, Graves stated in a news release.

“Within one month of Hurricane Ida’s landfall, we secured billions of dollars in federal funding to help south Louisiana recover and are continuing to work on more funds. This is welcomed news, but it shouldn’t have taken six months for the funds to be allocated. We have hurricane victims that needed these funds back in September when we passed the law. This is a great first step and down payment, but there remains more work to be done to get these funds in motion and to help those still struggling to recover from Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta. We are approaching the 2022 hurricane season – we’ve got to get these funds moving as soon as possible before any storm inevitably barrels through the Gulf,” Graves said.

More information is to come as it becomes available from HUD, according to Graves.

The breakdown of the allocations are: