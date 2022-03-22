Ascension Parish government offices to close at noon due to inclement weather

Staff Report

Due to expected inclement weather, including heavy rains and high winds, Ascension Parish government offices will close at noon.

DPW and OHSEP staff who are responding to the event will remain on full alert, according to a news release.

Residents are urged to secure all items on their property that may be blown by the wind. Make sure ditches and culverts are free of debris.

To receive regular emergency alerts and information, call the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200 and register for the Everbridge Emergency Alert Service.

Citizens can also follow Ascension Parish government and Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness on Facebook for updates.