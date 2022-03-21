Special meeting set to introduce ordinance extending Ascension Parish moratorium to May 31

A special meeting has been called to introduce an ordinance to amend the temporary moratorium on new developments on the east bank of Ascension Parish.

The amended ordinance would extend the current nine-month moratorium to May 31.

According to the agenda on parish government's website, the meeting is set for March 23 at 6 p.m. at the Ascension Parish eastside courthouse in Gonzales.

Ascension Parish Council Chair John Cagnolatti's requested to introduce the ordinance during the March 17 council meeting in Gonzales, but it failed due to one dissenting vote.

District 4's Corey Orgeron was the only member to vote against the move in a roll call. Joel Robert, who was in attendance but had not yet arrived, did not vote.

The current nine-month moratorium is set to expire April 17.

In June 2021, an hours-long meeting that ended close to midnight resulted in the council voting to approve the moratorium.

At the time, the issue drew numerous residents frustrated by flooding and traffic, as well as individuals affiliated with the building industry.