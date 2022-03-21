Louisiana Department of Public Safety Sergeant arrested on domestic abuse battery charge in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police announced an off-duty Department of Public Safety Police Sergeant from Prairieville was arrested on a charge of domestic abuse battery in Ascension Parish.

According to a news release, DPS supervisors were notified the morning of March 21 that 36-year-old Andrew Poe was arrested.

Poe has been employed with DPS Police since 2018, the release stated.

The initial investigation indicated that Poe was involved in a domestic altercation in which the alleged assault took place. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, and arrested and booked Poe into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville on a charge of domestic abuse-battery.

According to DPS, Poe was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigation. All law enforcement property will be recovered upon his release.