Gonzales history on display at Ascension Parish Library as city celebrates centennial

Staff Report
The Ascension Parish Library's Gonzales location has a display celebrating the City of Gonzales 100th anniversary.

The Ascension Parish Library invites citizens to take a walk down memory lane ahead of the City of Gonzales centennial anniversary.

Through the end of April, APL's Gonzales location will have a display on the city's history.

A panel of historians will be on hand April 9 at 10 a.m., according to APL.

Gonzales ready to celebrate 100 years

The Gonzales 100th Centennial Celebration will open at 5 p.m. April 22 with a VIP reception at the Tee Joe Museum and Ascension Community Theater. At 5:30 p.m., a time capsule will be unearthed and revealed. A video from that time capsule will be shown at 6:30 p.m.

The Roland Doucet show will broadcast live from 5 to 10 a.m. from the Jambalaya Amphitheater. A fun run and 5K race will begin at 8 and 8:30 a.m., with race packet pickup at 7 a.m. on Irma Boulevard. The farmers market and an arts and crafts market will open at 10 a.m.

The City of Gonzales celebrates its centennial this year.

Kenny Fife is schedule to take the Jambalaya Amphitheater stage at 1 p.m. Center Stage Performing Arts Academy’s Centennial Salute will begin at 4 p.m. on the Recreation Center stage.

The Jambalaya Cookoff is set for 7 a.m. April 24. Finalists will be announced at 11 a.m., as the farmers market and arts and crafts market reopens. Rhett and Thad Glindmeyer will perform at 12:30 p.m. at the Jambalaya Amphitheater.

The finals of the Jambalaya Cookoff are schedule for 1 p.m., alongside the “We Are Blessed” non-denominational community prayer service at the Recreation Center stage. Kenny Cornett is scheduled to perform at 2:30 p.m. at the Jambalaya Amphitheater.

The centennial time capsule will be buried at 3:30 p.m.

Closing ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. The winner of the Jambalaya Cookoff will be announced at 6 p.m., followed by a Na Na Sha concert and a fireworks show.

Follow the city’s centennial festivities at GonzalesLA100.com and on social media @GonzalesLA100.