Flash flood watch in effect for parts of southeast Louisiana, south Mississippi
Staff Report
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for parts of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi until early Wednesday.
Forecasters are expecting heavy rainfall with probabilities of one to two inches from the system. Locally heavier amounts are likely.
NWS' map shows areas mostly north of the Interstate 10 and Interstate 12 corridor, though Ascension and Iberville parishes are included.
Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness monitoring
Ascension Parish OHSEP announced it has been monitoring the potential severe weather event anticipated.
As shared via social media of 2 p.m.:
- Tornadoes possible and strong damaging winds are the main threats.
- Large hail is possible.
- There is a slight risk of heavy rainfall.
- Two to three inches of rainfall. Rainfall rates of two to five inches per hour will be possible.
- Sustained winds will be 20-25 miles per hour gusting 35-40 ahead ad behind the system.
- A wind advisory will likely be issued for Tuesday.