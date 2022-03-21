Flash flood watch in effect for parts of southeast Louisiana, south Mississippi

Staff Report

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for parts of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi until early Wednesday.

Forecasters are expecting heavy rainfall with probabilities of one to two inches from the system. Locally heavier amounts are likely.

NWS' map shows areas mostly north of the Interstate 10 and Interstate 12 corridor, though Ascension and Iberville parishes are included.

Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness monitoring

Ascension Parish OHSEP announced it has been monitoring the potential severe weather event anticipated.

As shared via social media of 2 p.m.: