Tornado Watch issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi until 7 a.m.

Staff Report

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi until 7 a.m.

As shown in a map released by the National Weather Service, the area extends from the Texas border in southwest Louisiana to the Baton Rouge area. It also includes parts of central Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

Conditions are favorable for tornadoes and damaging winds in the area.

The 12-parish area in southeast Louisiana includes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

Counties in south Mississippi include: Amite, Pike, and Wilkinson.