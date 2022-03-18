Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment proclaims March as Flood Awareness Month

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment took time during the March 17 council meeting to proclaim March as “Flood Awareness Month in Ascension Parish.”

According to the proclamation, the Amite River Basin has been substantially affected by floods in the past, and can be expected to be affected in the future; much of Ascension Parish lies within the Amite River Basin.

“The citizens, communities and parishes within the Amite River Basin have suffered substantial losses during those floods,” Cointment said in his remarks.

The proclamation is made in March because some of the most devastating floods occur during the spring season. Ascension Parish residents suffered two devastating and cataclysmic floods in 2016, with another flood in 2021; and have been subjected to numerous and repeated high rain and flash flooding events in the intervening years.

All citizens and individual property owners should be aware of the measures that can be taken by themselves or through government to reduce the risk of flood losses.

“I encourage all citizens to learn how to minimize the effects of a flood on their property,” Cointment said.