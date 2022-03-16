Former bailiff celebrates 90th birthday

Special to The Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish native Monroe Ray Fowler celebrated his 90th birthday just before the New Year. Fowler turned 90 Dec. 30, surrounded by loved ones.

Fowler’s charismatic personality has captured many in Ascension Parish for decades. He moved to Gonzales in 1986 after spending 23 years in the Air Force. After settling into the area, he joined the Ascension Parish Sherriff’s Department and worked as a bailiff for the court for 19 years, retiring in 2008.

Fowler spent his early educational years in the Baton Rouge area, graduating from McKinley High and later attending college at Southern University, obtaining his bachelor’s degree in law enforcement.

He is part of many community organizations where he plays leadership roles. Fowler is a member of the AARP and served as vice president of Chapter 1449.

In his spare time, he enjoys being a member of the Ascension Council on Aging, attending exercise classes and playing pool. Alongside his wife, he also volunteers at a local nursing home.

Fowler, known for his "well and blessed” mantra, celebrated his milestone day with overwhelming love from those who honor him. Fowler fellowshipped with church members from Word of Life Christian Center, his wife, Hazel Fowler, of Sorrento, and many members from the community.

His guest kept him smiling at the surprise function giving speeches on how he has positively impacted all of their lives. Hazel Fowler thanks those involved for making it a special day.