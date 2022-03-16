Hammond man dies from injuries sustained in Iberville Parish crash on March 4

Staff Report

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 eastbound on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in Iberville Parish ultimately claimed the life of a Hammond man.

According to a Louisiana State Police news release, 61-year-old Charles Loving succumbed to injuries from the March 4 crash.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as 33-year-old Melvin Thomas of Hammond and his two passengers were traveling east on Interstate 10 in a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis.

Police said Loving was a passenger in the Mercury. While traveling east, the car sustained a flat tire and became disabled in the left lane. Thomas exited the Mercury to assess the situation. At the same time, a 2018 Toyota RAV4 was traveling east on Interstate 10, and struck the rear of the Mercury and Thomas. Thomas was launched off of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge after being struck by the Toyota.

Loving sustained serious injuries as a result. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The remaining passenger in the Mercury sustained minor injuries and was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

After being launched into the Atchafalaya Basin, Thomas was recovered by a local fisherman. Thomas was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Toyota was properly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries. He was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.