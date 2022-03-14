Sen. John Kennedy announces $26.5 million in disaster relief for Louisiana, including Gonzales
Staff Report
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $26,512,478 in Federal Emergency Management Agency grants in disaster aid for Louisiana.
“Major floods and storms have taken a toll on our state, and Louisiana families are still recovering. This $26.5 million will provide help in Louisiana’s struggle to rebuild,” stated Kennedy in a news release.
The FEMA aid will fund:
- $8,589,563 to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for state management costs related to Hurricane Ida.
- $7,128,875 to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Laura.
- $6,233,201 to Washington Parish for debris removal related to Hurricane Ida.
- $1,708,106 to Gonzales for debris removal and monitoring related to Hurricane Ida.
- $1,579,980 to Jefferson Parish for debris removal related to Hurricane Ida.
- $1,272,753 for an improved project at Baker High School, which severe storms and flooding damaged in 2016.