Ascension Parish reports 19 new COVID cases; Louisiana cases plummet 33.7%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

Louisiana reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,382 new cases. That's down 33.7% from the previous week's tally of 2,083 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Louisiana ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 28.3% from the week before, with 239,094 cases reported. With 1.4% of the country's population, Louisiana had 0.58% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, seven states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Ascension Parish reported 19 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 60 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 33,068 cases and 288 deaths.

Across Louisiana, cases fell in 54 parishes, with the best declines in East Baton Rouge Parish, with 117 cases from 183 a week earlier; in Caddo Parish, with 54 cases from 119; and in Ouachita Parish, with 47 cases from 110.

Louisiana ranked 48th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 60.5% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 76.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Louisiana reported administering another 31,414 vaccine doses, including 9,845 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 21,954 vaccine doses, including 5,907 first doses. In all, Louisiana reported it has administered 6,105,117 total doses.

Within Louisiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in East Carroll Parish with 175 cases per 100,000 per week; Orleans Parish with 80; and Jackson Parish with 76. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Orleans Parish, with 311 cases; East Baton Rouge Parish, with 117 cases; and Jefferson Parish, with 111. Weekly case counts rose in 10 parishes from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Orleans, Jackson and Plaquemines parishes.

In Louisiana, 133 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 148 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,166,002 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 16,887 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 79,523,228 people have tested positive and 967,720 people have died.

Louisiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, March 13.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 308

The week before that: 477

Four weeks ago: 1,294

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 50,226

The week before that: 56,780

Four weeks ago: 105,668

Hospitals in one states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in two states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in six states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.