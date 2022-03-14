Ascension Parish deputies seek suspect after packages stolen from Duplessis Post Office

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a male who allegedly forced his way into the Duplessis Post Office and stole several packages.

According to an APSO release, the suspect was captured on surveillance in a light-colored 2002-2006 Nissan Altima around 10:25 p.m. on March 11.

Anyone with information that may help with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers immediately to receive a cash reward.