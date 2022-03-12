Louisiana State Police contracts consultant to review, assess agency

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police announced the agency has contracted a consultant to perform a comprehensive independent external review and assessment of policies, procedures, practices, culture, and training.

According to an LSP news release, The Bowman Group's services will be conducted through May 2023 at a cost of nearly $1.5 million divided between the 2022 and 2023 fiscal year.

Over the last 17 months, personnel of the Department of Public Safety have examined the agency's processes and practices.

“Since accepting the position of Louisiana State Police Superintendent, I have vowed to regain the trust of our citizens, our law enforcement partners, our political leaders, and the men and women of our agency,” stated Colonel Lamar Davis, Louisiana State Police Superintendent. “Through this collaboration, we continue our commitment to the reform process as we work to build trust within our communities.”

LSP has been under fire for its handling of some cases, particularly the death of Ronald Greene.

According to a second autopsy, Greene died from injuries sustained in a brutal beating by troopers after a high-speed chase that ended with a vehicle crash in Union Parish.