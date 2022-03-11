Rep. Garret Graves: Amendments to address Louisiana priorities blocked as other countries get aid
Staff Report
U.S. Congressman Garret Graves, who represents south Louisiana, attempted to add amendments to the U.S. House government funding bill in an effort to ensure disaster recovery, flood insurance, and other priorities were addressed.
Graves previously released an early-morning statement ahead of a vote for Congress to spend more than $1.5 trillion in 5,154 pages.
“The White House asked for tens of billions for COVID response, disaster response in other countries and assistance to Ukraine. Meanwhile, they included zero for Louisiana’s hurricane recovery efforts in the funding bill today," he stated.
Graves introduced the following amendments:
- An amendment that would have required the FEMA Administrator to publicize the Risk Rating 2.0 pricing methodology (including future rate projections), analyze the future economic and social impacts to communities, and conduct public notice and comment rulemaking. In the meantime, homeowners with rising premiums would be allowed to request that their previous rate be reinstated.
- An amendment that would have provided $3 billion to Economic Development Administration (EDA) for the purposes of providing expedited disaster relief to victims of natural disasters in 2020 and 2021.
- An amendment that would have provided $3 billion to Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) account (increasing funding provided from $5 billion to a larger figure) to provide natural disaster relief to victims of the 2020 and 2021 hurricanes.
- An amendment to require offshore oil and gas leasing to prevent our reliance on authoritarian regimes in Russia, Iran, and Venezuela.
- An amendment that would have provided $379 million to support our fisheries, including wild-caught crawfishers, and address the impacts of the 2020 and 2021 hurricanes by declaring a fisheries disaster.
- An amendment that would have prohibited the importation of Russian seafood.
- An amendment that would have required the Biden Administration to develop a modernized energy reserve strategy that the United States could utilize to temper price spikes and volatility.
- An amendment that would have required the U.S. Secretary of Defense to turn over equipment left behind in Afghanistan to the government of Ukraine for their defense efforts.