Freeze warning issued for Saturday night, Sunday morning in southeast Louisiana

Staff Report

A freeze warning has been issued from 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday for parts of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

According to the National Weather Service, forecasters expect temperatures to dip to between 25 and 32 degrees in most locations. Winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour are expected.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced in a news release that crews are prepared for the possibility of wintry weather moving into the northern region of the state over the weekend.

DOTD encouraged motorists to use extra caution while driving during hazardous weather conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses as those freeze first, and to avoid driving at all if possible during a winter weather event.