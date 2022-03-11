Cara's House hosting free vaccine, microchip event in Prairieville

Staff Report

Ascension Parish's animal shelter, Cara's House, will host a free vaccine and microchip event March 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Athletes in Motion at 15074 Airline Hwy., Prairieville.

The shelter has partnered with Petco Love for the event.

All dogs must be on a leash or in a carrier. All cats must be in a carrier as well.

Forms must be completed by midnight March 24.

Jambalaya, snowballs, and drinks will be on sale.

To pre-register, go to https://carashouse.formstack.com/forms/vaccine_clinic.