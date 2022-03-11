Ascension Public Schools announce 2021-2022 Teachers, Principals of the Year
Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the Teachers of the Year and Principals of the Year for 2021-22.
The top educators were selected by their respective school peers.
On March 15 at 5:30 p.m., all honorees will be recognized before an Ascension Parish School Board meeting at St. Amant High School, where the district will name a top teacher for primary, middle, and high school divisions.
The district honorees will go on to compete for the state's 2023 Teacher and Principal of the year selection in the summer.
"The work teachers and principals do to support our students is the work we all rally around every day. These individuals recognized as 'excellent' by their peers are exemplary models of what excellence looks like in facilitating student learning," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "It is both an honor and a privilege to celebrate and affirm their work. These men and women serve well all the time and are great teammates every day. They lead because of who they are and not because of their titles, and they commit to lifelong learning in themselves and others. They truly make a difference!"
PRINCIPALS OF THE YEAR
Amy Champagne, Pecan Grove Primary School
Michael Hilton, Lowery Middle School
Harry Wright, APPLe Digital Academy
PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
Stacy Allen, Ascension Head Start
Becky Fritchie, Bluff Ridge Primary School
Kayla Moak, Bullion Primary School
Jessica Hill, Central Primary School
Rachel Harvey, Donaldsonville Primary School
Amber Landry, Duplessis Primary School
Mable Medine, Dutchtown Primary School
Jasmine Williams, G.W. Carver Primary School
Christy White, Galvez Primary School
Alayna Charlet, Gonzales Primary School
Tara Murphy, Lake Elementary School
Elise Frederic, Lakeside Primary School
Jana Myles, Lowery Elementary School
Morgan Fernandez, Oak Grove Primary School
Daniela Gonzalez, Pecan Grove Primary School
Courtney Wicher, Prairieville Primary School
Heather Walling, Sorrento Primary School
Tricia Hymel, Spanish Lake Primary School
Sherry LeBlanc, St. Amant Primary School
Shannan Jordan, Sugar Mill Primary School
MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
Brett Thomas, Bluff Middle School
Yesenia Morales, Central Middle School
Jessi Vincent, Dutchtown Middle School
Susan Lindsey, Galvez Middle School
Ranita Claiborne, Gonzales Middle School
Rhonda Jagneaux, Lake Elementary School
Michael Champigny, Lowery Middle School
Wendi Aucoin, Prairieville Middle School
Kristin Dupuy, St. Amant Middle School
HIGH SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
Eric Davis, APPLe Digital Academy
Rachel Powell, Early College Option
Vadoll Junior, Donaldsonville High School
Rebecca Robinson, Dutchtown High School
Jaci Gravois, East Ascension High School
Kristen Feigles, St. Amant High School
Individual photo banners for each Teacher and Principal of the Year are available to view and download at www.AscensionSchools.org/TOYgallery.