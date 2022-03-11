Ascension Public Schools announce 2021-2022 Teachers, Principals of the Year

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the Teachers of the Year and Principals of the Year for 2021-22.

The top educators were selected by their respective school peers.

On March 15 at 5:30 p.m., all honorees will be recognized before an Ascension Parish School Board meeting at St. Amant High School, where the district will name a top teacher for primary, middle, and high school divisions.

The district honorees will go on to compete for the state's 2023 Teacher and Principal of the year selection in the summer.

"The work teachers and principals do to support our students is the work we all rally around every day. These individuals recognized as 'excellent' by their peers are exemplary models of what excellence looks like in facilitating student learning," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "It is both an honor and a privilege to celebrate and affirm their work. These men and women serve well all the time and are great teammates every day. They lead because of who they are and not because of their titles, and they commit to lifelong learning in themselves and others. They truly make a difference!"

PRINCIPALS OF THE YEAR

Amy Champagne, Pecan Grove Primary School

Michael Hilton, Lowery Middle School

Harry Wright, APPLe Digital Academy

PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

Stacy Allen, Ascension Head Start

Becky Fritchie, Bluff Ridge Primary School

Kayla Moak, Bullion Primary School

Jessica Hill, Central Primary School

Rachel Harvey, Donaldsonville Primary School

Amber Landry, Duplessis Primary School

Mable Medine, Dutchtown Primary School

Jasmine Williams, G.W. Carver Primary School

Christy White, Galvez Primary School

Alayna Charlet, Gonzales Primary School

Tara Murphy, Lake Elementary School

Elise Frederic, Lakeside Primary School

Jana Myles, Lowery Elementary School

Morgan Fernandez, Oak Grove Primary School

Daniela Gonzalez, Pecan Grove Primary School

Courtney Wicher, Prairieville Primary School

Heather Walling, Sorrento Primary School

Tricia Hymel, Spanish Lake Primary School

Sherry LeBlanc, St. Amant Primary School

Shannan Jordan, Sugar Mill Primary School

MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

Brett Thomas, Bluff Middle School

Yesenia Morales, Central Middle School

Jessi Vincent, Dutchtown Middle School

Susan Lindsey, Galvez Middle School

Ranita Claiborne, Gonzales Middle School

Rhonda Jagneaux, Lake Elementary School

Michael Champigny, Lowery Middle School

Wendi Aucoin, Prairieville Middle School

Kristin Dupuy, St. Amant Middle School

HIGH SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

Eric Davis, APPLe Digital Academy

Rachel Powell, Early College Option

Vadoll Junior, Donaldsonville High School

Rebecca Robinson, Dutchtown High School

Jaci Gravois, East Ascension High School

Kristen Feigles, St. Amant High School

Individual photo banners for each Teacher and Principal of the Year are available to view and download at www.AscensionSchools.org/TOYgallery.