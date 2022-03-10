St. Amant High School's Class of 2002 plans 20th reunion

Staff Report

When members of St. Amant High School's Class of 2002 received their diplomas, Nickelback’s “How You Remind Me” and Avril Lavigne’s "Complicated" were at the top of the music charts. Now 20 years later, they’re reuniting to reminisce over the music and the many memories of their high school years.

“We’re planning a very special, entertaining program that’ll have guests laughing and crying – and maybe even a little surprised! Yes, the throwback jams and Mike Anderson’s buffet are to be expected, but no one can predict what we have up our sleeves,” said Rebecca Boles (Bozeman), the event’s principal organizer.

With nearly 100 guests committed to attend and Ascension Parish businesses donating hundreds of dollars in raffle prizes, the reunion’s success appears certain, she said.

About a year ago, classmates weren’t sure the event would happen with the pandemic still reeling and class officers scattered across the country.

Talks about the 20th reunion first started at the beginning of the pandemic, when 2002 graduate Ryan Schexnaydre created a Facebook group and classmates joined in droves, uploading pictures from grade school to high school and exchanging stories about their professional and personal journeys since graduation.

It wasn’t until classmate Ryan Walker posted, “So next year is 20 long years. Anyone doing a reunion?” that the planning committee was formed and first planning meeting was quickly scheduled.

Since then, the team has booked The Clarion Inn and Conference Center in Gonzales and DJ Jeff Vance, received décor donations from The Floral Cottage and Dover the Top, and received a cash donation from Biggeaux’s Tires that will enable them to create a beautiful display honoring their fallen classmates, complete with flowers and flameless candle-lit luminaries.

"Everything is really starting to come together. We just need to get the word out more since we don’t have all our classmates’ contact info and not everyone is on Facebook. We've already sold quite a few tickets and expect an excellent turnout, especially since we’re welcoming classmates who left school early or didn’t get a chance to graduate with us," Boles added.

The event will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 23, at The Clarion Inn and Conference Center at 1500 Louisiana 30 W, Gonzales, LA 70737. Tickets are $75 per person and the deadline to RSVP is April 30.

All details, including how to purchase tickets and special group pricing for hotel rooms, are available at www.SAHSreunion.com and on the St. Amant High School Class of 2002 Reunion Facebook group.

"Recent events have made class reunions and the connections they renew even more important, so we hope that every classmate learns about the event and has their chance to get tickets," Boles said.

St. Amant High School, home of the Gators, is part of the Ascension Parish Public School District and was first opened in 1978.

The Class of 2002 has always been a close-knit group and has held reunions at five and ten years since graduation.