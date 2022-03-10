Sen. John Kennedy authors amendment for $2.5 billion in Louisiana disaster relief

Staff Report

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) authored an amendment to the upcoming federal government funding bill that would deliver $2.5 billion in disaster aid to Louisiana.

Housing aid for Hurricanes Laura and Delta would total $600 million, with $1.4 billion in housing aid for Hurricane Ida recovery, according to a news release. The amendment would also provide $500 million in funding to rebuild vital ports that the storms damaged.

“Our state took gut punches from a string of storms, and our people still need help. This $2.5 billion would address major housing needs in southwest Louisiana and communities across the state. Louisianians are hardworking, but they’re hurting. They shouldn’t face rebuilding after these historic hurricanes alone. The White House knows that and has failed to act,” said Kennedy.