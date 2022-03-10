Rep. Garret Graves: Nearly $7 billion goes to foreign disaster aid, none for Louisiana hurricanes

Staff Report

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves released a statement at 1:30 a.m. ahead of a vote scheduled later in the day for Congress to spend more than $1.5 trillion in 5,154 pages.

“The White House asked for tens of billions for COVID response, disaster response in other countries and assistance to Ukraine. Meanwhile, they included zero for Louisiana’s hurricane recovery efforts in the funding bill today.

“In September of last year, we provided a down payment on recovery funds for those affected by Hurricane Ida. Here we are six months later and the Biden Administration has not even allocated a penny to the State of Louisiana. These record delays on top of record gasoline and energy prices, record inflation, record illegals crossing our southern border and record incompetence are having a tremendous impact on our citizens.

“If we can shell out billions in American taxpayer dollars for people in foreign countries and illegal aliens breaking the law to come into our country, we can help our own citizens in need in Louisiana. I’m a ‘Hell No’ on this bill.”

On Feb. 18, the congressional delegation and Gov. Edwards asked Congress to consider more federal resources to address the needs of those impacted by Hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida in this legislation.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) also released a statement opposing the funding bill.

“Despite repeated meetings and phone calls with congressional leadership, the administration and the president himself, additional disaster aid was left out of this omnibus budget bill. This is unacceptable to the thousands of families in Louisiana still struggling to recover,” stated Cassidy. “The White House choosing to not include needed and overdue disaster aid in their funding request to Congress was a major blow. In a Democrat party-controlled Washington, formal White House support is critical. I will continue to look for other opportunities to secure this aid. I will not stop trying.”