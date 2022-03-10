Gonzales man convicted of crossing state line for sex with minor

Staff Report

A federal jury convicted a Gonzales man of traveling from Louisiana to Mississippi with the intent to engage in sexual conduct with a 13-year-old girl he met online.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Ronald Joseph Latiolais III met the teenager on the Internet and drove to Mississippi in April 2019.

Despite knowing she was underage, Latiolais went to the teen's house during the night, cut the screen on the bedroom window, and escaped with her, documents said.

Latiolais admitted to committing sexual acts on the minor during a stop on the drive from Mississippi to Louisiana, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

The jury considered the testimony of the minor and her parents, as well as a Special Agent from the FBI and a Special Agent with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Latiolais was found guilty of transporting a minor in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

He will be sentenced by Judge Michael P. Mills in June.