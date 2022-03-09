CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

Staff Report

One Last Stroll at East Ascension

East Ascension High School will host Last Stroll to give alumni and citizens a chance to walk the halls of the Gonzales campus before the main building is renovated.

The March 12 event will begin at 10 a.m. and will feature a tour of the school, photo station, T-shirt sale, food, and more.

Ascension GOP Roundtable to meet March 17

The March Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women, will feature speaker Scott McKay, publisher of "The Hayride."

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. March 17 at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. Hwy. 30, Gonzales.

Bulls, Bands, and Barrels coming to Gonzales

The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales will host the Bulls, Bands, and Barrels Tour on March 19. It will feature Colt Ford with the Chase Tyler Band, and Jordan Babin.

The event will feature a special appearance by two-time PBR World Champion Chris Shivers.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the pre-party with Jordan Babin begins at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.

Helen Brett Gonzales Gift and Jewelry Expo set

The Gonzales Gift and Jewelry Expo will be March 11 to 13.

It will be held at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

Louisiana Outdoor Expo scheduled

The Louisiana Outdoor Expo will be March 18 to 20 in Gonzales.

It will be held at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.

The event offers a place for outdoor enthusiasts to buy and sell the latest in hunting, fishing, and agriculture tools and gear.

City of Gonzales celebrating 100 years

The City of Gonzales will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a weekend of events planned for April 22 to 24.

The city plans to host a 5K and family fun run, arts and crafts vendors, and jambalaya and mini-pot cooking events.

Registration forms and information can be found at www.GonzalesLA100.com.

South Louisiana Crawfish Festival set for Gonzales

The Dreams Come True South Louisiana Crawfish Festival will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 23 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

The event will feature Na-Na-Sha, Ashton Gill, and The Mojoes.

It will include boiled crawfish, classic car show, craft booths, petting zoo, inflatables, and a 50/50 drawing.

VFW Jam slated for May 7

VFW 3693 will hold the ninth annual VFW Jam on May 7 at 42430 Churchpoint Rd., Gonzales.

Cooks will meet at 6 p.m. May 3. Cooking starts with the wood heat at 7 a.m., propane heat at 8 a.m., and the jambalaya sale at 11 a.m.

For more information, contact Brent Gautreau at 225-485-7875.

VFW Post 3693 concert set for May 26 in Gonzales

VFW 3693 will host a Memorial Day weekend tribute concert May 26 at the VFW Post Hall at 42430 Churchpoint Rd., Gonzales.

The event will include Marty Raybon of Shenandoah, Andy Griggs, Nelson Blanchard of LeRoux, Clifton Brown, Konner James, Ben Ragsdale, and Mason Shows.

Tickets are $100. All tickets include VIP table seating and dinner.

Doors open 5:30 p.m. Dinner is set for 6 p.m., and the concert slated for 6:30 p.m.