Ascension Parish public meetings to present changes to development code

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Council passed a moratorium on all development at its June 17, 2021 meeting. The moratorium will expire on April 17, and in the interim, President Clint Cointment and his administration have been working diligently to update the Unified Land Development Code.

“We have been working closely with the Council, the Planning Commission, and our consultants to update the Unified Land Development Code to address all of the issues we feel are important to the people,” stated Cointment in a news release. “These will be presented to the full council for their vote.”

The parish has scheduled a series of public outreach sessions to discuss the proposed modifications to the ULDC:

• March 14, 6-8 p.m., Oak Grove Community Center, Prairieville

• March 15, 6-8 p.m., Ascension Parish Governmental Complex Conference Center, Gonzales

• March 16, 6-8 p.m., Ascension Parish Courthouse, Donaldsonville

These meetings will be informational only. Public comments will be entered into the record only during the council meetings.

“Please plan on joining us at one of these sessions and learn more about the future of Ascension Parish,” said President Cointment.