Ascension Parish deputies arrest teacher's aide on child pornography, video voyeurism charges

Staff Report

According to an Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office news release, deputies arrested Galvez Middle School teacher's aide Heather French of Prairieville on charges of pornography involving juveniles (two counts) and video voyeurism (two counts) on March 7.

Detectives with APSO's Juvenile Division received information from the Gonzales Police Department on Feb. 24 that French allegedly exchanged pictures and text messages containing lewd comments regarding two students at Galvez Middle School.

After further investigation, detectives reported finding child pornography from a separate incident not involving any students from Galve Middle School on French's phone.

Gonzales Police previously arrested and charged French with two counts of failure to report and two counts of accessory after the fact, in addition to the new charges with APSO.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Donovan Jackson said additional information on the case is limited since juveniles are involved.

He stated in the news release that the parents of both students have been notified.

APSO detectives are working closely with the Gonzales Police Department and Galvez Middle School during the investigation, the release concluded.

French's previous arrest arose from an ongoing investigation into 40-year-old Douglas DeCuir, who has been arrested in Ascension Parish on charges of child rape, child pornography, and indecent behavior with juveniles.

The Prairieville man was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville on Sept. 22, 2021, according to jail records.