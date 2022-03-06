Prairieville man arrested in January pedestrian fatal crash in East Baton Rouge Parish

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police reported an arrest has been made in connection with the Jan. 23 fatal hit and run crash that claimed the life of 30-year-old Leah Tatman of Baton Rouge.

According to an LSP news release, troopers arrested 40-year-old Jarrett Rachal of Prairieville. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on charges of felony hit and run resulting in death and driving under suspension.

Troopers credited local media coverage and tips from the public throughout the investigation.

In a prior news release, troopers reported the crash occurred after 10 p.m. on Jan. 23 at Hwy. 73 (Jefferson Highway) south of Hwy. 948 (Highland Road) in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Troopers stated the initial investigation found the crash happened as Tatman was walking near the northbound fog line of Hwy. 73. A suspected Dodge Ram truck was traveling north of Hwy. 73 when she was struck, police said.

Tatman was transported to an area hospital, where she died of her injuries.