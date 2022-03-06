Geismar, Gonzales firefighters extinguish mobile home fire; no injuries reported

Staff Report

Geismar and Gonzales firefighters responded to a mobile home fire on N. Robert Wilson Road in Gonzales around 9 a.m. on March 3.

According to the Geismar Volunteer Fire Department, crews arrived at the scene and found a fully-involved fire. It was extinguished at 9:38 a.m.

Firefighters reported no injuries were caused by the fire.

Geismar firefighters extended thanks to the Gonzales Fire Department and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office for their assistance.