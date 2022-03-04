Ascension Parish Council authorizes legal action in dispute with DEMCO

Staff Report

Jean-Paul Robert, in-house counsel for Ascension Parish government, told the parish council March 3 that he has exhausted negotiations and recommended legal action over a dispute with electricity provider DEMCO.

Much of the discussion on the matter was held privately as council members entered a closed executive session during the meeting held at the Donaldsonville courthouse.

Parish officials contend the power company, which serves parts of the Ascension Parish area, has caused delays for some road projects ongoing through the Move Ascension program.

The dispute includes the relocation of power lines and infrastructure where work has been planned.

One of the specific areas mentioned was the area of Hwy. 930 and Henry Road in Prairieville.

According to a report published by The Advocate, DEMCO officials contend they are not against moving the lines and infrastructure but are seeking fair compensation. Additionally, officials told the newspaper there are other complications involved in the matter.