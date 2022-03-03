Ascension Parish Council ratifies Lucy Cason as parish's human resources director

The Ascension Parish Council ratified Lucy Cason as the parish's director of human resources during the meeting held March 3 at the Donaldsonville courthouse.

According to a news release from parish government, her career includes 22 years in federal human resources with the Department of the Navy, Army, and Marine Corps.

Cason is a 1992 graduate of St. Amant High School who left Ascension Parish in 1996 to accompany her husband, Lt. Col. Kemp Cason (ret.) during a 21-year career with the United States Marine Corps.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Campbell University (cum laude) and a master of arts in human resources development from Webster University (summa cum laude).

The Casons moved back to Louisiana in 2016 following Lt. Col. Cason's retirement.

Ascension Parish Chief Financial Officer Patrick Goldsmith introduced Cason, who previously met with council members during the last finance committee meeting.

"To say that she's hit the ground running is an understatement," Goldsmith said.

He added that Cason has brought order and decisiveness to parish government policies and has identified areas for improvement.

"She's met with numerous department heads already," Goldsmith said.

Also, Cason has worked with SSA Consultants on its ongoing study.

"She has really gone above and beyond. (I'm) very proud to have her on staff right now and very proud to recommend her for ratification," he said.

Cason said she was humbled as she addressed members of the council.

"I love and enjoy human resources with a passion that I think sometimes is a little to my detriment. I really enjoy working with the staff that is here. I've gone into many human resources offices and inherited staff that are not as talented as we have right here," she said.

The council approved the ratification without objection.