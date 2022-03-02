Registration open for Ascension Parish Law Enforcement Torch Run

Staff Report

The annual Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Torch Run to support the Special Olympics will be May 20.

Registration is open through March 31. There is a $25 registration fee, which includes a T-Shirt; donations are also accepted.

To participate, submit a completed registration form and money/check to Sgt. Misty Turner at APSO Range 9134 S. St. Landry Road, Gonzales, LA. 70737. Checks should be made payable to Special Olympics Louisiana.

Forms are available at https://ascensionsheriff.com/press-releases/.

For questions, call (225) 621-8827 or email mturner@ascensionsheriff.com